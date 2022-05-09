Evening brief: Sri Lanka PM resigns after violent clashes in Colombo, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Curfew in Sri Lanka after president loyalists attack protesters; 78 injured

Sri Lankan authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed the army on Monday after government supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Read more

Will Sweden apply for NATO membership? Ruling party to decide stance on May 15

The Social Democrats, Sweden’s ruling party, will decide on May 15 its stance on applying for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), party secretary Tobias Baudin said on Monday. Read more

'Out of nowhere Dhoni became captain. I was removed as vice-captain': Yuvraj on how Chappell row cost him IND captaincy

The 2007 Indian side had a lot many senior members in the side with a few many options to take over the captaincy duties as well. However, it was young MS Dhoni who named as the new leader of the side. Read more

Deepika Padukone reveals her 'South Indian accent' was frowned upon in Bollywood: 'I worried about being written off'

Deepika Padukone recalled her Bollywood journey and how her 'South Indian accent' was frowned upon. She revealed that initially, she thought she might get written off due to it. Read more

How to minimise effects of family tension on children? Expert shares tips

Family tension can have long lasting emotional effects on children. Children who are born and brought up in homes which is dipped in tension, conflict, anxiety and trauma, grow up to be individuals with anxiety, depression, and conduct issues. Read more

