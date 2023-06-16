Home / India News / Evening brief: 'Stalin afraid Senthil Balaji might reveal truth', says AIADMK; and all the latest news

Evening brief: 'Stalin afraid Senthil Balaji might reveal truth', says AIADMK; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 16, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (MK Stalin | Facebook)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (MK Stalin | Facebook)

'Stalin afraid Senthil Balaji might reveal truth': AIADMK's jibe at Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's visit to a Chennai hospital - to check-in on minister V Senthil Balaji after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate - was due to 'fear', ex-CM Edappadi Palaniswami said Friday. Read more

‘Always placed hopes on US people’: China's Xi Jinping after meeting 'old friend' Bill Gates

President Xi Jinping told his "old friend" Bill Gates on Friday that China had always placed its hopes in the American people, after the Microsoft co-founder's foundation pledged $50 million to help Chinese efforts to battle disease. Read more

'I should've never become a bowler': Ashwin's distressing remark in reaction to Gavaskar's old ‘horses for courses’ rant

India legend Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming at captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid when No.1 ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped from the India XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia last week at The Oval. Read more

Adipurush: Internet calls out 'cringe' dialogues like ‘Lanka laga denge’, say ‘ye international bezti karaege’

Adipurush has finally released in cinemas, and the viewers can't help but point out how cringeworthy the dialogues are. Read more

How to choose the right turmeric powder, ways to consume it on empty stomach

Turmeric has been a part of Indian diet since time immemorial. From being used in curries to medicinal preparations, turmeric has been strongly recommended by Ayurveda to keep inflammation at bay and supply body with the necessary antioxidants. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
china ashwin stalin bill gates adipurush + 3 more
china ashwin stalin bill gates adipurush + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out