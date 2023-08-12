Evening brief: Surgical strike should be done in Manipur, says BJP ally NPP leader; and all the latest news

Surgical strike should be done in Manipur: BJP ally leader amid row over Rahul Gandhi's Army remark

Amid a row over Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Army can contain the situation in Manipur in two days which Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma objected to, NPP leader M Rameshwar Singh said effective actions like a surgical strike should be done in Manipur because there are illegal immigrants in the state. National People's Party is an ally of the BJP in Manipur. Read Here.

Bayern Munich confirm record Harry Kane signing as England forward bids emotional farewell to Tottenham - Watch

German giants Bayern Munich on Saturday announced the signing of Harry Kane on their official Twitter profile. The Bundesliga champions posted a 22-second video featuring Kane towards the end, minutes after the English forward had himself posted a video message issuing an emotional farewell to Tottenham. Kane joins Bayern Munich in a deal which could hit more than 100 million pounds ($110 million), according to reports. Read Here.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals mimicking actors in old handwritten letter: ‘It started with Hema Malini, graduated to Dev Anand’

Shah Rukh Khan is known for not only for his acting skills, but also for his wit and sense of humour. This has been reiterated by his old handwritten letter. Taking to Reddit recently, a person shared the over-six-page long note written by the actor, when he was in college. Read Here.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma serve airport fashion goals in stylish casual outfits, fans can't get enough. Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most adored celebrity couples. The epitome of couple goals, this dynamic duo is known not only for their great chemistry but also for their stylish looks. Every time they make a public appearance, they effortlessly turn heads with their chic ensembles. On a Friday night, the couple was spotted strolling hand in hand outside the airport. Virat chose a cool and comfortable all-white ensemble, while Anushka opted for a cute t-shirt and denim combo. As we eagerly await their next fashionable outing, let's take some fashion inspiration from this stylish couple. Read Here.

Dad Elon Musk shares adorable pic with his ‘sparring partner’ Lil X

The pictures of sweet interactions between parents and their kids often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts and this photo by Elon Musk is one such example. Posted on Twitter, the image shows the tech billionaire sharing a lighthearted moment with his son Lil X. Read Here.

Ananya Panday promotes Dream Girl 2 in yellow saree

Actor Ananya Panday recently promoted her upcoming film Dream Giri 2 in an elegant yellow saree. Ananya personified elegance in a beautiful sheer yellow organza saree with shimmery borders teamed with a matching halterneck blouse. Read Here.

