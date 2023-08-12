Shah Rukh Khan reveals mimicking actors in old handwritten letter: 'It started with Hema Malini, graduated to Dev Anand'

Shah Rukh Khan is known for not only for his acting skills, but also for his wit and sense of humour. This has been reiterated by his old handwritten letter. Taking to Reddit recently, a person shared the over-six-page long note written by the actor, when he was in college. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan leaves Gauri Khan with a facepalm after she tells him to ‘draw the curtains’) Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his childhood, his family, his love for acting.(AFP)

Shah Rukh's old handwritten letter

The letter, though not dated, was written by Shah Rukh when he was in the last year of his graduation in Delhi's Hans Raj College. In the letter, Shah Rukh spoke about his childhood, his family, his school, and how his love for acting started. The actor wrote about how he was a 'very sport-loving kid' and excelled in football, hockey and cricket.

Shah Rukh on love for acting

Talking about his love for acting, Shah Rukh wrote, "During my school days, I was also introduced to acting. Actually, I was always very good at copying people and mimicking. It started off with Hema Malini and I graduated to Dev Anand, Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Raj Babbar. Mentioning of Raj Babbar, I just remembered how I really got interested in acting. My father had a chain of restaurants in and around Delhi."

He continued, "I used to visit their mess very often and watched all their plays. This was during the time of the great director, Mr Ebrahim Alkazi, Raj Babbar, Rohini Hattangadi, Ajit Vachani, Surekha Sikri etc. And during those days, (I must have been 9-10 years old) I use to write Urdu couplets and looked very cute with my dimples and thus got a lot of attention from these actors and the director. I guess that just made me subconsciously want to be like them." He also said that his first role was that of Kallu Bania in the school production of Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja.

SRK

by u/Pretty_Instruction_3 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Fans react to Shah Rukh's letter

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "SRK was destined for massive success. You can see the sparks here and this was when he was only in college." A comment read, "First pages of SRK's autobiography leaked!" "The wit was always there and for such a long essay, handwriting is pretty fine. So basically he was the charming Raj/Rahul in real life and it makes sense that he played them so naturally," another person wrote.

"Reading this made me realise that he doesn't put his charm only when on camera or he has learnt it through experience, he has always been like this and pretty much still talks like this to date," said a Reddit user. "Can I just say this man is such a personality!!! I don’t care whether he makes more movies or not, there’s something about him that’s very unique and rare," said another fan. Shah Rukh made his television debut with the 1989 serial Fauji. He made his Bollywood debut with Deewana (1992).

Shah Rukh's films

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in Jawan, directed by Atlee, which will release worldwide on September 7, 2023. The film will hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra will also be seen.

Fans will also see Shah Rukh in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON