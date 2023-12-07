Evening brief: Suvendu backs Giriraj Singh's remarks on Mamata, BJP slams Revanth Reddy's ‘DNA’ jibe; all latest news

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday defended Union minister Giriraj Singh's controversial remarks against chief minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that it was not a personal attack. “West Bengal is bearing the brunt of rampant corruption during the tenure of CM Banerjee. Instead of focusing on real issues such as corruption, they (TMC) are focusing on (Giriraj Singh's) comments which aren't personal at all,” the BJP leader told reporters outside Assembly amid protests by the ruling Trinamool Congress. The controversy erupted on Wednesday after TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared a clip on social media in which Giriraj Singh was heard commenting on Banerjee's attendance at the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival. Dig Deeper

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday launched a sharp attack against Congress leader Revanth Reddy over his alleged DNA comment, saying he and other leaders of the party were attempting to divide India. The sharp comments come on the day Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister of Telangana. During an interaction with journalists, Revanth Reddy, who spearheaded the Congress to victory in Telangana, reportedly said that K Chandrashekar Rao had Bihar's DNA whereas he had Telanagan's DNA. "My DNA is Telangana...They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA," he had allegedly said, according to PTI.Reacting to the remark, BJP leader Ashwini Choubey said the people of the Congress party were trying to create a dirty environment. He also attacked Nitish Kumar for not responding to the remark. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

MEA reacts to Pannun threats, Pak terrorist killing, says 'those wanted in India...' Dig Deeper

‘Our ambassador got consular access’: MEA on 8 veterans on death row in Qatar. Dig Deeper

Kerala doctor arrested for 28-yr-old woman’s suicide after dowry demand: Police. Dig Deeper

India News

BJP's Suvendu backs Giriraj Singh's ‘thumka’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee, says ‘not personal’. Dig Deeper

Indian-origin Israeli soldier killed in Gaza fighting: Report. Dig Deeper

UGC approves guidelines for introducing short-term skill courses in universities. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Hamas used maps, translation guides to assist them in attack against Israel. Dig Deeper

UK's new Rwanda bill ‘will not stop the boats’: former minister Suella Braverman. Dig Deeper

Anti-Semitism on campuses: Here's how Harvard University became embroiled in controversy. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

On Thursday, former Indian pacer Sreesanth accused his ex-teammate Gautam Gambhir of labeling him a "fixer" during a Legends League Cricket match. The incident unfolded during an Eliminator match between Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants, where the two cricketers engaged in a heated exchange, requiring umpire intervention to defuse the situation. Sreesanth, who had faced a life ban from BCCI over his alleged involvement in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal, saw the ban reduced to seven years in 2019 by the Supreme Court of India. "He kept on calling me 'fixer fixer, you are a fixer, f*** off you fixer on live television on centre wicket," Sreesanth said while going live from his official Instagram profile. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Have you ever had the feeling that no matter what you do, your skin will always be sensitive, dry, or itchy? These could be symptoms of skin that is dehydrated. As the largest organ in our body, our skin often reveals more than meets the eye. While the quest for youthful, vibrant skin is universal, understanding the signs of dehydration is the first step toward achieving it. Dehydration causes your skin to become parched because it depletes the moisture in your skin cells. Your skin is deficient in lipids and your sebaceous gland is not producing enough natural moisture to keep your skin nourished. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Meryl Streep's portrayal of Miranda Priestly, a bossy fashion magazine editor, remains iconic. In the latest Variety's Actor on Actor segment, her co-stars from David Frankel's The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, discussed her process on the sets of the workplace dramedy. Emily, who played the eponymous character in the movie, said Meryl's approach of method acting made her miserble on the sets. Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway went down the memory lane as they discussed the cult film that served as both their breakthroughs. They discussed the blooper reel of the movie, but also claimed that Meryl didn't participate in any of the fun because she remained in character. “Do you know she's never done method acting since? She said it made her so miserable on this one. Because we were having a party on the other side of the set, and she said, ‘I won’t do this again.'” Dig Deeper

