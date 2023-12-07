close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kerala doctor arrested for 28-yr-old woman’s suicide after dowry demand: Police

Kerala doctor arrested for 28-yr-old woman’s suicide after dowry demand: Police

ByVishnu Varma
Dec 07, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Health Minister Veena George said the doctor has been suspended by the health department and a probe ordered

KOCHI: A Thiruvananthapuram doctor was arrested in connection with the death of a postgraduate medical student who died by suicide after their wedding was cancelled allegedly over dowry demands, police said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old woman’s family told the police that she was devastated after Dr EA Ruwais called off their wedding (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The 28-year-old woman’s family told the police that she was devastated after Dr EA Ruwais called off their wedding (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 28-year-old woman’s family told the police that she was devastated after Dr EA Ruwais called off their wedding following their inability to meet their dowry demand. Police said the woman, who died at home on Tuesday, left behind a note that talked about how money triumphs over everything.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Police said Dr Ruwais, a principal doctor at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and a state committee member of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association (KMPGA), was taken into custody from a relative’s home in Karunagappally in Kollam district late Wednesday.

Police said the doctor was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

Health Minister Veena George said the doctor has been suspended by the health department and a probe ordered by the director of the women and child welfare department.

Ruwais has also been suspended from KMPGA.

“This is a serious issue and incidents like this are not acceptable at all,” Veena George said in a post on Facebook.

The woman’s family and friends said that she was in a relationship with the doctor and they decided to get married. At some point, however, the doctor and his family had alleged to have demanded 150 sovereigns of gold (worth over 60 lakh), immovable property and a car.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out