close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP's Suvendu backs Giriraj Singh's ‘thumka’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee, says ‘not personal’

BJP's Suvendu backs Giriraj Singh's ‘thumka’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee, says ‘not personal’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 07, 2023 05:46 PM IST

Chaos erupted in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday as TMC MLAs protested the BJP leader's remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday defended Union minister Giriraj Singh's controversial remarks against chief minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that it was not a personal attack.

Giriraj Singh said Mamata Banerjee's 'thumka' at the film festival was not appropriate.
Giriraj Singh said Mamata Banerjee's 'thumka' at the film festival was not appropriate.

“West Bengal is bearing the brunt of rampant corruption during the tenure of CM Banerjee. Instead of focusing on real issues such as corruption, they (TMC) are focusing on (Giriraj Singh's) comments which aren't personal at all,” the BJP leader told reporters outside Assembly amid protests by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The controversy erupted on Wednesday after TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared a clip on social media in which Giriraj Singh was heard commenting on Banerjee's attendance at the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

In the clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel, the Union minister referred to the West Bengal chief minister and said, "Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate)."

Moitra hit out at the BJP MP for his alleged misogynistic remarks and said it “reek of your sick perverted mentality.”

“You dare tell Mamata Banerjee what is “uchit” (appropriate)?” she wrote on X. “You deprive crores of poor people of rightful MNREGA wages and AWAS funds for years & yet your twisted sick mind tells our CM what is “uchit”. Get a life.”

On Thursday, chaos ensued at the West Bengal Assembly as TMC MLAs protested against Singh's comments on their party supremo. After the Question Hour, Woman and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja raised the issue in the House.

Maintaining that people were shocked by Singh's comment, she said that Banerjee is the only woman chief minister in the country and has been an MP for several terms.

"We condemn the misogynistic statement made by the Union minister," she said.

Panja said the BJP should apologise for the statement made by Singh.

The House descended into chaos as Panja raised the issue, with MLAs from both the TMC and the opposition BJP exchanging slogans against each other.

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out