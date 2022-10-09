Evening brief: Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena shares list of 3 names and symbols with EC, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' among Thackeray faction's symbol choices after EC order

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena shared a list of three names and symbols, including 'trishul', 'mashaal' and 'rising Sun', with the Election Commission of India on Sunday, a day after the poll panel passed an interim order barring both the Thackeray and Eknath Shinde groups from using the party name and election symbol in the coming Andheri East Assembly bypoll, said party leader Arvind Sawant. Read more

In Noida, large chunk of road caves in amid incessant rainfall in Delhi-NCR

A large chunk of the road caved in under Bisrakh police station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida as an incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched the region. Read more

'What about Big B, Madhuri Dixit?' BJP on Pawar's Muslim-Bollywood statement

The BJP condemned Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's statement that the Muslim minority has contributed the most to Bollywood – the Mumbai film industry – questioned why the NCP patriarch was dividing art and cinema in the name of vote bank. Read more

Girl, 3, survives Thailand shooting unscathed: ‘Gunman thought she was dead'

Astounding everyone, a three-year-old survived the Thailand daycare centre shooting as she slept through the massacre covered in a blanket, Sky News reported. Read more

Pregnancy workout: 7 effective exercises for expecting mothers

Should pregnant women exercise? There are many myths related to working out during pregnancy and many women feel it may increase their risk of miscarriage or certain workouts are not ideal during this time. Read more

Aryan Khan seen at Mumbai Airport with sis Suhana Khan and a guitar, fans happy to 'see him carry his own stuff'

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan continue to be inseparable. The siblings were snapped arriving together at Mumbai airport on Sunday. While Suhana smiled at the paparazzi outside the airport terminal, Aryan wore a face mask as he walked alongside his sister. Read more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen retains Formula One world title after Japan GP win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty. Read more

IAS officer Awanish Sharan's share of women playing Kabaddi in saree during Chhattisgarhiya Olympics wows netizens.

Kabaddi is not just a game but an emotion in the Indian subcontinent. The game, which is the epitome of teamwork, requires an equal blend of one's mental as well as physical abilities. Read more

Web Stories: Oscar Issac, Jim Sarbh among male celebrities wearing skirts. Read here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON