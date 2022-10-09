IAS officer Awanish Sharan's share of women playing Kabaddi in saree during Chhattisgarhiya Olympics wows netizens.

Kabaddi is not just a game but an emotion in the Indian subcontinent. The game, which is the epitome of teamwork, requires an equal blend of one's mental as well as physical abilities. And there are plenty of videos online that capture people of varied age groups playing the fast-paced game. Now, a video of several women playing Kabaddi during the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics 2022-23 has surfaced online and has amused netizens for reasons that will become quite apparent once you watch the video.

The video was originally shared on Twitter by the Dhamtari district administration. It was reshared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. "Are we less than anyone!!! Women's Kabaddi in Chhattisgarhiya Olympics," read the caption written along with the video. The video shows a group of women playing Kabaddi in saree as they try to outplay one another with remarkable zeal and enthusiasm. The video also captures spectators cheering for them during the ongoing state Olympics, and a man's commentatory in the background spices up the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a few days ago and has since received more than three lakh views, nearly 13,000 likes and several comments praising their Kabaddi skills.

"The best thing on the internet today. I m still smiling. Such a lovely thing to see," commented an individual. "Can't be any more Desi than this. Love it," wrote another. "That's amazing," expressed a third with an emoticon. "Nice," posted a fourth with a heart emoji.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated Chhattisgarhiya Olympics on October 7 to revive the state's traditional games. The event will continue till January 6, 2023, and will be organised at six levels. In the present edition, 14 traditional sports will be held in groups and single categories.

