In Noida, large chunk of road caves in amid incessant rainfall in Delhi-NCR

A large chunk of the road caved in under Bisrakh police station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida as an incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched the region. Torrential rain continues to batter the Delhi-NCR area, and parts of Noida have been left inundated, causing traffic jams and interruptions in the lives of people around the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital and the NCR area recorded heavy rainfall on October 8 and October 9.

Uttar Pradesh | Large portion of road caves in under Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida West pic.twitter.com/W02OFfMt0D — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

Several parts of Mathura faced the problem of waterlogging after heavy rainfall lashed the city since Saturday night. "Due to the waterlogging under the bridges, there is a huge traffic and we have to ask the drivers to divert their routes," a traffic official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Saturday late night predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of the entire Delhi-NCR on Sunday.

The weatherman had predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

The IMD said the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

