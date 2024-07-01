 Evening brief: TMC MP Saket Gokhale fined ₹50 lakh in defamation case; GRSE inks deal with Bangladesh Navy, more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
Evening brief: TMC MP Saket Gokhale fined 50 lakh in defamation case; GRSE inks deal with Bangladesh Navy, more

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 06:22 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

The Delhi High Court has ordered Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale to pay 50 lakh as damages in a defamation case filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri over alleged defamatory tweets. Directed by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, Gokhale must issue an apology in The Times of India and on his Twitter handle within a month. The court found Gokhale's tweets concerning a property purchased by Puri in Switzerland and allegations about her income sources defamatory. Earlier, the court had instructed Gokhale to remove the posts and refrain from further defamatory content, emphasising responsible public commentary on public servants' income sources. Dig deeper

TMC MP Saket Gokhale (L) with West Bengal chief minsiter Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (M). (X)
TMC MP Saket Gokhale (L) with West Bengal chief minsiter Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (M). (X)

The Bangladesh Navy has finalised a significant deal with India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) for an 800-tonne ocean-going tug, marking a major transaction under a $500-million line of credit extended by India for defence purchases. Signed in Dhaka during Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's visit, this agreement underscores efforts to strengthen bilateral defence ties. Bangladesh aims to diversify its naval assets, which include Chinese-origin vessels. This deal also enhances India's prospects in Bangladesh's defence market, reflecting mutual interests discussed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India, which included potential collaborations on military hardware and maintenance. Dig deeper

‘Can’t insult Hindus': Priyanka Gandhi defends brother amid BJP's attack Dig deeper

Medha Patkar sentenced to 5-month jail term in defamation case; ordered to pay 10 lakh to Delhi LG Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi in Lok Sabha over 'Hindu' remark; Shah demands apology Dig deeper

Delhi HC directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to pay 50 lakh as damages in defamation case Dig deeper

Boeing bears the brunt of crisis with criminal fraud charge and now Spirit deal Dig deeper

Directors Benoit Jacquot, Jacques Doillon detained over sexual abuse allegations Dig deeper

The internet has greatly connected and simplified our lives, but it also poses risks of addiction, particularly to young brains. A recent surge in internet addiction is especially harmful to individuals aged 10 to 19. UCLA scientists conducted a decade-long study on 237 adolescents with internet addiction, revealing significant changes in brain function, including impaired thinking and decision-making. Addiction can also lead to a sedentary lifestyle, causing weight gain and obesity. Social skills development can suffer as well. To address this, parents should recognise early signs of addiction and use psychotherapy and family therapy to mitigate risks, limiting screen time and impulsive behaviours. Dig deeper

Sobhita Dhulipala voiced Deepika Padukone's character, Sumathi, in the Telugu version of "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin. The director acknowledged Sobhita in the opening credits. Sobhita shared her excitement on social media, tagging the film's team. The film marks Deepika's debut in Telugu cinema as Sumathi, a character who bears the 10th avatar of Vishnu. Set in the year 2898 AD, the film blends the Mahabharata and science fiction. With a budget of 600 crore, the multilingual film has crossed the 500 crore mark in global box office collections within four days of release. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

Evening brief: TMC MP Saket Gokhale fined 50 lakh in defamation case; GRSE inks deal with Bangladesh Navy, more
Follow Us On