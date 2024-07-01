Evening brief: TMC MP Saket Gokhale fined 50 lakh in defamation case; GRSE inks deal with Bangladesh Navy, more

The Delhi High Court has ordered Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale to pay ₹50 lakh as damages in a defamation case filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri over alleged defamatory tweets. Directed by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, Gokhale must issue an apology in The Times of India and on his Twitter handle within a month. The court found Gokhale's tweets concerning a property purchased by Puri in Switzerland and allegations about her income sources defamatory. Earlier, the court had instructed Gokhale to remove the posts and refrain from further defamatory content, emphasising responsible public commentary on public servants' income sources. Dig deeper TMC MP Saket Gokhale (L) with West Bengal chief minsiter Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (M). (X)

The Bangladesh Navy has finalised a significant deal with India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) for an 800-tonne ocean-going tug, marking a major transaction under a $500-million line of credit extended by India for defence purchases. Signed in Dhaka during Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's visit, this agreement underscores efforts to strengthen bilateral defence ties. Bangladesh aims to diversify its naval assets, which include Chinese-origin vessels. This deal also enhances India's prospects in Bangladesh's defence market, reflecting mutual interests discussed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India, which included potential collaborations on military hardware and maintenance.

The Latest News

'Can't insult Hindus': Priyanka Gandhi defends brother amid BJP's attack

Medha Patkar sentenced to 5-month jail term in defamation case; ordered to pay ₹10 lakh to Delhi LG

India News

Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi in Lok Sabha over 'Hindu' remark; Shah demands apology

Global Matters

Boeing bears the brunt of crisis with criminal fraud charge and now Spirit deal

Directors Benoit Jacquot, Jacques Doillon detained over sexual abuse allegations

Health and Lifestyle

The internet has greatly connected and simplified our lives, but it also poses risks of addiction, particularly to young brains. A recent surge in internet addiction is especially harmful to individuals aged 10 to 19. UCLA scientists conducted a decade-long study on 237 adolescents with internet addiction, revealing significant changes in brain function, including impaired thinking and decision-making. Addiction can also lead to a sedentary lifestyle, causing weight gain and obesity. Social skills development can suffer as well. To address this, parents should recognise early signs of addiction and use psychotherapy and family therapy to mitigate risks, limiting screen time and impulsive behaviours.

Entertainment Focus

Sobhita Dhulipala voiced Deepika Padukone's character, Sumathi, in the Telugu version of "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin. The director acknowledged Sobhita in the opening credits. Sobhita shared her excitement on social media, tagging the film's team. The film marks Deepika's debut in Telugu cinema as Sumathi, a character who bears the 10th avatar of Vishnu. Set in the year 2898 AD, the film blends the Mahabharata and science fiction. With a budget of ₹600 crore, the multilingual film has crossed the ₹500 crore mark in global box office collections within four days of release.

