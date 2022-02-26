Evening brief: Union Cabinet approves nationwide roll-out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

₹1600 crore for 5 years: Cabinet approves national roll-out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year, has been approved for a national roll-out. Read more

J&K: 15 heroin packets smuggled from Pakistan recovered on LoC in Poonch

15 heroin packets smuggled from Pakistan were seized along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday morning, said officials. Read more

IND vs SL: Will crowd be allowed for Virat Kohli's 100th Test for India in Mohali?

Come March 4, former India captain Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test for the country when the Rohit Sharma-led home team will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-game series at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Read more

Is Depression just a mental illness or the body's way of saying something?

With the rise of covid pandemic and people being stuck inside their homes causing immobilisation in their movements and lifestyle at large, the issue of Depression has been getting talked about, more than ever. Read more