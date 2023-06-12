Evening brief: Union min on ChatGPT founder's ‘hopeless’ remark on India building AI models; and all the latest news

‘Not the last word…': Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Union minister of electronics and information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday responded to OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman's remarks wherein he said chances are ‘hopeless’ for India to build an AI tool like the ChatGPT. The minister said Altman is not the last word on the country's aspirations in the field of artificial intelligence. Read more

Snowdrop actor Park Soo Ryun dies at 29, family to donate her organs

Korean actor Park Soo Ryun died after a fatal accident, as per reports. She was 29. The actor was best known for appearing in several musicals such as The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. Reportedly, she died just a day before her performance in Jeju Island. Read more

'The truth why we haven't won ICC trophy in so long...': Gambhir lashes out with 'PR' jibe after India choke again

Former batter Gautam Gambhir has once again pinpointed 'hero-worshipping' as the 'truth' behind India's long wait for an ICC trophy in the wake of the team's 209 run hammering at the hands of Australia in the World Test Championship final. Gambhir, who has been pretty vocal about the 'individual hero-worshipping' culture prevailing in the country, launched Gambhir weighed in on the same and highlighted it as a reason for cricket being approached in the wrong way by the parties surrounding the sport. Read more

Diabetes: 7 high-fibre foods that can prevent blood sugar spikes

Pandemic is over but the epidemic of chronic diseases is growing fast as pointed by some recent studies. A recent study by ICMR published in the international journal Lancet notes that India has a staggering 101 million diabetes and people who are prediabetic or on the verge of getting the disease stand at 136 million. Read more

