Evening brief: UP govt asks SC to reject Siddique Kappan's bail, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP asks SC to reject Siddique Kappan bail, says he’s mastermind at evading cops

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Supreme Court to reject arrested journalist Siddique Kappan’s bail appeal, accusing him of suppressing facts, destroying…read more.

Hasina lauds India, Modi says Bangladesh is biggest trade partner; 7 MoUs inked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Bangladesh have decided to extend cooperation in various sectors including IT, space and nuclear energy, which….read more.

UK leadership race: Why Conservatives backed Truss over Sunak

LONDON: A year ago, Rishi Sunak was the runaway favourite to be the next Tory leader, with Liz Truss polling only a third of his support. He started the contest in front in…read more.

'Virat shouldn't make such comments in the middle of Asia Cup': India legend questions Kohli's 'no one messaged me' jibe

Former India captain Virat Kohli stirred up a bit of controversy when he recently said that no one reached out to him personally when he was going through a rough patch. Read more.

Raju Srivastava is able to move his hands and feet after gaining consciousness, his wife shares health update

Comedian Raju Srivastava has shown slight improvement in his health. He is now able to move his hands and feet after gaining consciousness as per his chief advisor, Ajit Saxena. Read more.

HL---Brezza to XUV700: 10 SUVs that found more homes than others in August

In August, it was Maruti Suzuki's turn to take the SUV crown, thanks to its latest generation Brezza. Read more.

Kareena Kapoor's animal print upgrade for sports bra and gym tights proves you can look incredible while working out

Fuss-free comfort wear always fits the bill for actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Though the star loves dressing up for date nights with her girl gang or hanging out with her hubby…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON