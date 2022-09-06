Hasina lauds India, Modi says Bangladesh is biggest trade partner; 7 MoUs inked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Bangladesh have decided to extend cooperation in various sectors including IT, space and nuclear energy, which are of interest to the younger generation.

Addressing a joint press briefing with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, Modi said Bangladesh is India's biggest development and trade partner in the region, adding there is a continuous improvement in people-to-people cooperation.

"Talks are also underway between India and Bangladesh on power transmission lines,” Modi said.

He added that both India and Bangladesh have extended cooperation on flood mitigation. “We have been sharing real-time data regarding floods with Bangladesh and have also discussed terrorism. It's imperative that we together face the forces that are adversarial to us," Modi said.

Modi also announced that the two countries have signed an important agreement regarding the water-sharing of the Kushiyara River. The PM further said cooperation between India and Bangladesh has increased in the last few years, and he and Hasina had a discussion on various bilateral, regional and international issues.

“Across Asia, India is the biggest market for exports from Bangladesh. To further expedite this progress, we will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement,” he added.

Hasina, meanwhile, congratulated India on the successful completion of the Modi government's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

“At the new dawn of the Amrit Kaal for the next 25 years, I extend our best wishes as India moves forward to attaining the resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Hasina said.

She underlined that India is the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh and the bilateral relations between the two countries are known to be role models for neighbourhood diplomacy.

The Bangladeshi prime minister added that the two countries have resolved many outstanding issues and all such issues, including the Teesta water-sharing treaty, will be concluded soon.

This is Hasina's first visit after the bilateral relations of both countries touched their 50th year in 2021. On Tuesday, a total of seven memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were signed between India and Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, Hasina met Modi at the Hyderabad House and said she felt happy to be in India every time. “Whenever I come here, it is a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” Hasina said.

