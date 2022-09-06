Breaking: 35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso
Sep 06, 2022 06:06 AM IST
KCR promises free electricity for farmers in India "if non-BJP govt comes to power" at Centre
Amid the debate over the freebies by the political parties, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced to provide a "free" power supply to all farmers of the country "if a non-BJP government comes to power" after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The announcement by the Chief Minister came days after the Supreme Court on August 26 referred the freebies case to a three-judge bench while saying that the issue of freebies promised by the political parties during election campaigns requires extensive debate. The top court's order came on a batch of pleas against freebies promised by political parties.
Sep 06, 2022 06:04 AM IST
35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso
At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 wounded Monday when an IED blast struck a convoy carrying supplies in Burkina Faso's jihadist-hit north, the governor of the Sahel region said. The landlocked African state is in the grip of a seven-year-old insurgency that has claimed more than 2,000 lives and forced some 1.9 million people to leave their homes.