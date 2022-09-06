Home / India News / Bangladesh PM received by Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Whenever I come to India..

Bangladesh PM received by Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Whenever I come to India..

Published on Sep 06, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Bangladesh is an important partner under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and India's biggest trade partner in South Asia.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina shakes hand with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.(Twitter / @MEAIndia)
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina shakes hand with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.(Twitter / @MEAIndia)
ByHT News Desk

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of her meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. She was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where the duo shook hands and posed for the photograph. (Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in India | Follow LIVE updates here)

Interacting with reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Bangladeshi prime minister said her talks with Modi would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, poverty alleviation and economic development. Highlighting India's contribution in Bangladesh Liberation War, Hasina said that it is always a pleasure for her to visit India.

“India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” Hasina said.

“Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our two countries work together so that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus,” she added.

Hoping for a “very fruitful discussion” during her four-day state visit, Hasina said that the main aim is to “develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of our people”.

“With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that,” she said.

On Monday, Hasina visited Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia hours after her arrival in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Bangladeshi prime minister on the first day of her state visit.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighbourly partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

rashtrapati bhavan sheikh hasina
