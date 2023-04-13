Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: UP police on tracking Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 05:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Asad, aide were travelling across…’: UP STF on Atiq Ahmad son's encounter

Atiq Ahmad being brought to Prayagraj (File)

The Umesh Pal murder case was important and challenging for UP Police and UP special task force (STF) as it involved the killing of a key witness along with two policemen providing him with security, a senior police official said on Thursday. Read more

Commission working on 10.5% quota for Vanniyars need 6 more months: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu’s backward classes commission has sought six extra months’ time to submit a report regarding the 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community, chief minister MK Stalin said on Thursday in the state assembly. Read more

Prediabetes can damage your health; know all the complications, prevention tips from experts

If you have been diagnosed with prediabetes and relieved that it's not at least diabetes, you may be surprised to know that while the condition is very much reversible and less risky than the dreaded diabetes, it can still cause a lot of damage and even result in life-threatening complications if not nipped in the bud. Read more

Web Stories | Amazing Benefits of Water Melon For Skin

Kajol says she has 'not undergone any surgery' to become fair, just stayed out of sun: 'I’ve got untanned'

Actor Kajol recently recalled being called an unconventional actor during her initial years in the film industry. She said many pointed out that she was ‘dark’, ‘fat’ or even wearing glasses all the time. Read more

'In playoffs, he might do that': Eoin Morgan drops colossal 'MS Dhoni' prediction, gives verdict on Russell's form

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is aging like a fine wine. After bright cameos against Gujarat Titans (14* off 7 balls) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 off 3 balls), Dhoni arrived significantly early at the crease on Wednesday night when the side endured a poor batting display in the middle order against Rajasthan Royals. Read more

Topics
atiq ahmad security chennai super kings ms dhoni tamil nadu encounter eoin morgan
