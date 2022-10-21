Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: What have we reduced God to? SC on hate speeches, and all the latest news

Updated on Oct 21, 2022 05:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The Supreme Court. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

‘This is 21st Century. What have we reduced God to’: Supreme Court on hate speeches

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the ongoing controversy over hate speeches stating that is the 21st Century and Article 51 says we should have a scientific temper. Read more

Indian-origin Canadian Sikh accused of killing kids charged with murder: Report

A 45-year-old Indian-origin Canadian Sikh has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder - the intentional killing of one or more people by premeditated means, following the death of two of his children in their Montreal home. Read more

Uttarakhand: Three poachers nabbed from Corbett Tiger Reserve

Uttarakhand forest department officials on Thursday nabbed three poachers from Pakhro in Kalagarh division of the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR). Read more

Watch: Rohit Sharma's special training to prepare for Shaheen Afridi challenge in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Team India held an optional training session on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, two days before the start of their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. Read more

Breathe Into The Shadows season 2 teaser: Abhishek Bachchan show gets darker and murkier, release date announced. Watch

The first teaser for the new season of Breathe Into The Shadows was released on Friday. Watch here

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhone models post Diwali: Report

WhatsApp is one of the most popular platform for online communication. Its usage increases manifold in the festive season where people extensively use it to wish each other and send greetings. Read more

Woman stands on fourth floor ledge to clean window in Ghaziabad. Watch

Time and again, we all have heard our mothers to keep the house clean. They repeatedly ask us not to keep things here and there and not to come in the middle of their cleaning. Watch here

