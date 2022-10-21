Home / Trending / Woman stands on fourth floor ledge to clean window in Ghaziabad. Watch

Woman stands on fourth floor ledge to clean window in Ghaziabad. Watch

Published on Oct 21, 2022 03:13 PM IST

A woman was seen standing outside a window from the fourth floor and cleaning the house.

ByVrinda Jain

Time and again, we all have heard our mothers to keep the house clean. They repeatedly ask us not to keep things here and there and not to come in the middle of their cleaning. While there are many ways to keep your house fresh, a woman from Ghaziabad has taken it to the next level. A woman can be seen washing her home's windows while dangling from the balcony railing on the fourth floor. Her stunt was caught on camera and went viral. In a Tweet made by user @IamMitesh86 you can see the woman doing this stunt. In the caption, the man wrote, "She is a woman...can do anything. A woman was seen hanging onto the railing of the fourth floor and cleaning the window. #Ghaziabad,#UttarPradesh."

Take a look at the woman dangling from the fourth floor to clean the windows here:

Since this video was shared, it has 738 views and several comments. Many people said that the woman's actions were reckless and could have cost her life. One person in the comments wrote, "This cleaning is not at all important more than her precious life and could be done by using equipments. Hope she is fine and never ever repeat this scary act." Another person said, "This is so scray." Someone else commented, "Cleanliness is more important than life." What do you think about this video?

