‘This is 21st Century. What have we reduced God to’: Supreme Court on hate speech
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 04:25 PM IST
Supreme Court: A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said, “This is the 21st century. What have we reduced God to? Article 51 says we should have a scientific temper and in the name of religion, this is tragic.”
Reported by Abraham Thomas | Written by Sohini Goswami
The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the ongoing controversy over hate speeches stating that is the 21st Century and Article 51 says we should have a scientific temper.
A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said, “This is the 21st century. What have we reduced God to? Article 51 says we should have a scientific temper and in the name of religion, this is tragic.”
