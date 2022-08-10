Evening brief: What Tejashwi Yadav said after taking oath as deputy CM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tejashwi promises bumper jobs in a month, says Bihar has shown the way

Bihar's new deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said the country needed to follow the path shown by his state. Read more

Unfortunate, says BJP MP Varun Gandhi on no ration sans Tiranga clip

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Monday launched another fresh attack on his party alleging that ration card holders are being compelled to buy a “national flag for ₹20" when they go to ration shops to buy groceries. Read more

Bhavani Devi, India's first fencer at Olympics, wins gold medal at Commonwealth Fencing Championship

Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, on Tuesday won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022. Read more

Aamir Khan responds to calls for boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha: 'If someone doesn't want to watch the film...'

Aamir Khan has yet again responded to the controversy around his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha's release. For weeks, many users on social media are calling for a boycott of the film. Read more

Ingredients of a perfect relationship: Expert shares insights

A relationship is a journey of two people involving a lot of happy moments, a little bit of sad ones and the idea of being in love. Read more

