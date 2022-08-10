Unfortunate, says BJP MP Varun Gandhi on no ration sans Tiranga clip

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Monday launched another fresh attack on his party alleging that ration card holders are being compelled to buy a “national flag for ₹20" when they go to ration shops to buy groceries.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP shared a video shot by a news outlet in Haryana's Karnal, where people can be seen alleging that they were forced to pay ₹20 to buy a Tricolour when they went to collect ration at a state-run depot.

It is "shameful" to extract the price of 'Tiranga' that lives in the heart of every Indian by snatching the poor person's food, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

A man in the video who seems to be a ration depot employee said he had received orders from the government that each individual receiving ration would have to buy the flag for 20 and display it at their homes. "We've been advised not to offer ration to anyone who refuses to buy the flag. We must carry out our orders."

The Pilibhit MP said, “It would be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy Tiranga or denied a share of grains they are entitled to”.

Gandhi's remarks came amid the government's massive preparations to commemorate 75 years of Independence this year as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 91st episode of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’, urged citizens to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting the Tricolour at their homes on August 13 and 15 and also suggested putting the Tricolor as social media profile pictures.

As part of the campaign, Modi and several other BJP leaders have changed their social media pictures to Tricolour.