This UP restaurant serves special tricolour food menu to mark 75th Independence

Published on Aug 10, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Restaurant's special 'tricolour' menu is to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.
Dish prepared with a touch of Indian flag's tricolour.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur introduced a special 'tricolour' menu to mark the 75th year of India’s independence in line with Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The dishes are aimed to represent the Indian flag colours and bring some colour and patriotism in the customers' lives.

Nitish Shukla, the restaurant operator, who brought these eye-appealing, lip-smacking dishes to his customers, said that his idea behind this was to do something different.

Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed various tricolour dishes that Nitish introduced as part of the Independence Day special menu.

"I come from an Army background, so we thought of doing something completely different this year. Our dishes are presented to the customers with a touch of our tricolour since this year we are celebrating the 75th year of Independence," he said.

Government announced the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign last month to celebrate the platinum jubilee of India's independence.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

independence day
