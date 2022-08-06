Har Ghar Tiranga: UP prisoners aim to prepare 2 lakh flags before August 15
As a part of the 75th year of Independence Day, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’, the inmates of UP jails have been preparing national flags on a large scale. The flags will be sold in the open market with the help of NGOs and the district administration. Besides, preparation to celebrate Independence Day on a grand scale in all 64 jails has already started.
“The national flag of different sizes are being made by inmates of nine jails across the state, and the aim was to prepare at least two lakh flags before August 15. These flags will be hoisted on all the officials and residential buildings of UP prison administration and reform services and are also being made available to the general public. We have enlisted some NGOs and people from administration in different districts to provide it to the public,” said DG Prison spokesman Santosh Kumar.
A senior prison official said these flags are being made as part of the union government initiative ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to hoist the national flag in their homes.
He said the national flags are being prepared by inmates, who have learnt tailoring, in jails in Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Orai, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bahraich, Ghaziabad and Agra. “The woman inmates in Agra jail have been preparing national flags on a large scale while many male jail inmates are also making flags in other jails,” he added.
He said the inmates are also being trained to sing the national anthem and memorials of freedom fighters and martyrs. “The jails will be decorated as a part of the celebration. Lighting and decorations of all buildings related to the prison are being done, and the tunes of patriotic songs will be played at prison headquarters and all memorials for one week before August 15. He said a special cleanliness drive has already been initiated at all prisons and headquarters buildings. Besides, different sports activities and painting competitions on Independence Day will be organised for prisoners.
-
U.P. Deputy CM urges more youths to join BJP and help in nation building
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday urged youths to join Bharatiya Janata Party in large numbers in order to take the country and the state to new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He was speaking during the inaugural session of a three-day state level training camp for Yuva Morcha of BJP in Agra on Saturday.
-
Most railway deaths are due to crossing of tracks: Thane GRP
In the last one week, train accidents in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli have claimed the lives of 12 commuters, eight of which are due to trespassing. On August 3, a 25-year-old man, Akshay Kamble, fell from an overcrowded local train between Diva and Dombivli railway stations and died. There is no alternative for the commuters if not the railway. They have to depend on the local trains.
-
Pune:Former IAS officer sentenced to 5 years jail for sexual assault
The Pune session court on Saturday, sentenced former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Maruti Hari Sawant to five years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl and molesting three other girls in March 2015. He was also fined ₹10 lakh. According to officials, Sawant resided with his family at a flat in Shivajinagar and was a frequent visitor to his father-in-law's apartment near school at Hingne Khurd, where the assaults took place.
-
Activists, dog lovers allege negligence at Navi Mumbai dog sterilisation centre
Animal lovers and activists have alleged gross negligence and apathy towards stray animals at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run stray dog sterilisation centre in Turbhe. Ghansoli-based animal lover, Anish Maurya, 29, claimed two stray dogs lost their lives solely because of improper treatment at the centre. NMMC, in June, had captured three dogs from a residential society. “Recently, a puppy was suffering and the junior vets had no idea of injecting a needle,” added Maurya.
-
₹63Cr due from motorists for various traffic violations in Navi Mumbai
With over ₹63Cr due in penalties from the commuters for various traffic violations, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have now warned over three lakh motorists to clear the fine amount before August 13 or face action. A total of ₹63.79Cr is due in penalties currently from motorists for various traffic offences. The penalties have been levied on 3.44 lakh vehicles that include two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and cars. Many motorists have been ignoring the e-challans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics