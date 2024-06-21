 Evening briefing: 98 Indians died during Haj pilgrimage this year; Goa hikes VAT on petrol, diesel; all latest news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Evening briefing: 98 Indians died during Haj pilgrimage this year; Goa hikes VAT on petrol, diesel; all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 06:33 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

At least 98 Indian citizens have died of natural causes, old age and illness during this year’s Haj pilgrimage that was marked by searing heat and intense high temperatures, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. Around 1,75,000 Indians performed Haj pilgrimage this year. The fatalities also include four people who were killed in an accident. Dig Deeper

At least 98 Indian citizens have died of natural causes, old age and illness during this year’s Haj pilgrimage that was marked by searing heat and intense high temperatures(AFP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Goa on Friday issued a notification raising the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. According to the notification issued, starting Saturday (June 22), the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by Re.1 per litre and Rs.0.35, respectively. In a notification issued, the state finance department has enhanced the VAT on petrol to 21.5% while the VAT on diesel will now stand at 17.5%. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India slams Canadian House's ‘silence’ tribute to Khalistani terrorist Nijjar

Delhi HC stays trial court order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal till decision on ED's plea challenging bail

India News

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings relief from intense heatwave

Gujarat HC allows Netflix to release ‘Maharaj’, says it doesn't hurt sentiments

Global Matters

Southwest Boeing 737 dives below 500ft over Oklahoma neighbourhood, triggers ‘low-altitude alert’

Pakistan: Protesters in Balochistan demand safe return of 'disappeared' people

Sports Goings

Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper-batter, etched his name in T20 World Cup history during India's clash against Afghanistan on Thursday. Pant took three crucial catches to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, and Naveen ul Haq in the game, thus bringing his total dismissals for the tournament to ten. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

International Yoga Day 2024: Autoimmune disorders refer to the condition where the immune system starts attacking the body's cells and tissues, mistaking them for foreign invaders. Conditions such as Rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus, Multiple sclerosis, and Type 1 Diabetes are just a few examples of the many autoimmune diseases. In an interview with IT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, Author and Columnist said, "This inappropriate immune response leads to chronic inflammation and damage to various organs and systems. The prevalence of autoimmune disorders has been on the rise, affecting millions of people worldwide. Notably, these disorders tend to affect women more frequently than men, adding a significant burden to their health and well-being." Dig Deeper

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

News / India News / Evening briefing: 98 Indians died during Haj pilgrimage this year; Goa hikes VAT on petrol, diesel; all latest news
