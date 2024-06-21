Southwest Boeing 737 dives below 500ft over Oklahoma neighbourhood, triggers ‘low-altitude alert’

A Southwest Airlines flight came close to plunging into an Oklahoma neighbourhood as it flew below 500 feet. The Boeing 737 plane triggered a “low altitude alert” at approximately 12:05 am local time Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed. The dangerously low flight of the aircraft from Las Vegas prompted federal authorities to launch an investigation. A Southwest Airlines' Boeing 737 aircraft flew at dangerously low altitude levels of 500ft(AP)

Boeing 737 aircraft dives below 500ft while landing in Oklahoma City

The Southwest Flight 4069 was cleared to land at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. However, it passed by Yukon High School shortly after midnight, setting off altitude alarms. As it narrowly missed homes in the residential area, an air traffic controller alerted the pilots, reported Mirror.

“Southwest 4069, low altitude alert. You doing OK?” the controller can be heard warning the Southwest crew in an audio recording obtained by LiveATC.net. The pilot replied, “Yeah, we're going around. 4069.” However, the air traffic controller instructed the aircraft to maintain an altitude of 3000 feet.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 revealed that the Southwest aircraft had dropped to 525 feet above ground level while still nine miles away from its destination. It eventually landed after regaining altitude and circling around the airport. The officials confirmed that the aircraft missed its designated landing area the first time, causing it to fly at a dangerously low altitude.

Residents left traumatised by low flight of Southwest's Boeing 737

As the plane flew past the homes of the Oklahoma neighbourhood's residents, many recounted their terror online. One person wrote on Facebook, “Thought I was having cool dreams about airplanes other night but actually had a 737 buzz my house.” Another Facebook user said, “It woke me up and I thought it was gonna hit my house,” per Oklahoman.