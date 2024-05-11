Delta's Boeing 757-200 declares emergency after nose landing gear issue

A Delta Airlines flight bound for Atlanta, Georgia, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was forced to declare an emergency on Thursday. The Boeing 757-200 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport following an issue with the nose landing gear. The emergency was declared ahead of the landing at Atlanta Airport for air traffic control to prioritise the handling of the plane's descent, a spokesperson for the airline said. A Delta Boeing 757-200 was forced to declare emergency before landing in Atlanta following a landing gear issue(AFP/ Representational Image)

Delta's Boeing aircraft declares emergency ahead of landing

Delta Flight 1435 was forced to declare an emergency upon receiving a notification that the plane's nose landing gear may not have been down, per Fox 5. The outlet adds that the air traffic control tower was able to confirm that the landing gear was down. With 199 passengers, four flight attendants, and two pilots aboard, the Boeing aircraft landed safely without any injuries.

Due to bad weather conditions, the flight had been delayed. Delta officials said that the plane was towed to the gate, according to the outlet. However, the passengers were safely deplaned as usual. A spokesperson for the airline released a statement that read:

“The Delta flight crew enacted their extensive training to manage an indication of a potential nose landing gear issue, as nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew. The flight landed safely and was towed to an arrival gate out of an abundance of caution.”

The incident comes just weeks after another Delta Boeing 757-200 bound for Atlanta was forced to declare an emergency due to a “flap disagree” before making a safe landing at the destined airport. “This is an uncommon occurrence but is a part of extensive flight crew training to manage through safely. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” a Delta spokesperson said at the time, per Fox 5.