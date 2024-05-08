Air France launches rescue operation as Boeing 787 stranded in Canadian Arctic after emergency landing

An Air France plane carrying passengers was stranded in Canada's deep north following an emergency landing Tuesday. The Boeing 787, bound for Seattle from Paris, was redirected to Iqaluit in Nunavut territory after a burning smell was detected in the cabin. The remote town, which has a total population of less than 8,000, is often known as Canada's Arctic Captial. The airline launched a rescue operation after the plane was left stranded in the isolated region. Air France's Boeing 787 made an emergency landing in the remote Canadian town of Iqaluit on Tuesday(X, formerly Twitter/ @tattuinee)

About six hours into what should have been a nine-and-a-half-hour flight to Seattle, a burning smell and smoke were detected onboard, including the cockpit. Pilots quickly resorted to their oxygen masks and prepared for an emergency landing at the nearest available airport, which happened to be in Iqaluit, per Business Insider.

As the plane made it safely to the redirected airport, a video of the emergency landing was shared on X, formerly Twitter. The viral clip as garnered over 500K views on the platform as of now.

The passengers aboard the stranded Boeing 787 were transported to New York via a different aircraft. According to Flightradar24 data, a Boeing 777 bound for Paris from Montreal was cancelled and rerouted to Iqaluit. The aircraft departed for New York nearly 11 hours after the emergency landing. While the destination was not what the passengers intended, Air France made sure that they reached the United States.

The airline expressed its regret over the situation, issuing an apology for the inconvenience caused. “Air France regrets the inconvenience caused by this situation and reiterates that the safety of its customers and crews is its absolute imperative,” the statement reads. The faulty Boeing 787 is grounded in Iqaluit for the time being as the crew investigates the cause.