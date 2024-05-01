 Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar after hit by hailstorm | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar after hit by hailstorm

PTI |
May 01, 2024 07:29 PM IST

The aircraft's windshield developed a crack due to the hailstorm that lashed several parts of Odisha this afternoon.

A flight from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi returned minutes after take-off and made an emergency landing after the aircraft was caught in a hailstorm and suffered damage on Wednesday, an official said.

The 169 passengers and crew on board are safe.(HT_PRINT)
The 169 passengers and crew on board are safe.(HT_PRINT)

The 169 passengers and crew on board are safe.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The New Delhi-bound Vistara flight landed back at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here barely 10 minutes after taking off, the officials said.

The aircraft's windshield developed a crack due to the hailstorm that lashed several parts of Odisha this afternoon.

"A windshield has been damaged, while no harm was caused to the passengers," BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, the airline in a statement said, “We confirm that Vistara flight UK788 encountered adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in a crack in its windshield and minor damage to the radome.”

Radome is the 'nose' of an aircraft where the airborne weather radar is hidden.

"The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations. In the meanwhile, an alternate aircraft has been arranged to complete the journey, which will depart shortly," the statement read.

It said the airline is making efforts to minimize inconvenience to passengers by taking measures such as offering refreshments and meals.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar after hit by hailstorm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On