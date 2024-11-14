Menu Explore
Evening briefing: AFSPA extended to 6 more Manipur police stations; 'Crorepatis' in phase 2 of Jharkhand polls, and more

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 14, 2024 07:17 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday declared areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations in Manipur as “disturbed areas”, bringing these areas also under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA, 1958. Areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations were previously excluded from AFSPA. Dig deeper

AFSPA is an act of the Parliament of India that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in disturbed areas (Representative Phiti)
AFSPA is an act of the Parliament of India that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in disturbed areas (Representative Phiti)

Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024, slated to take place on November 20, will see dozens of 'crorepatis' fighting to get elected to be part of the next government, which will be formed after counting of votes and results of the polls are declared on November 23. Dig deeper

Latest News

Jharkhand becoming ‘den of Naxals' under Congress, JMM, RJD: Yogi Adityanath. Dig deeper

‘PCS prelims to be held in single day’: UPPCS accepts protesting students' demand. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Former Australian left-arm quick Brendon Julian has come up with a bold prediction for the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, backing Pat Cummins and his team to steamroll India inside four days at Perth. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The next two years promise to be exciting for Bollywood fans, with several big-ticket projects lined up for release during major festivals. The festive period, spanning Diwali to Eid and Christmas, will witness a slew of highly anticipated films featuring Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Dig deeper

It's Trending

The long-awaited rabies test results of Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon have revealed a shocking discovery: both animals tested negative for rabies. Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss said at a press conference that the rabies results of both animals were negative. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

With visa-free entry and short-duration flights, Thailand is the perfect holiday destination for budget travellers. Here's how you can travel under 1 lakh. Dig deeper

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
Thursday, November 14, 2024
