Jharkhand becoming ‘den of Naxals' under Congress, JMM, RJD: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused Jharkhand's ruling Mahagathbandhan alliance (JMM, Congress and RJD) of making the state a “den of naxals". Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Palamu district, Monday, November 11. (PTI Photo)

His statement came a day after 43 of the 81 assembly constituencies went to polls. Voting for the remaining 38 seats will be held on November 20.

Also Read | Election cycle starts with voting in Jharkhand today

“On one hand, they (Mahagathbandhan) are looting Jharkhand and on the other, this corrupt government is trying to promote leftists to turn it into a den of Naxals. I have come to appeal to you to not let them (leftists) flourish,” Adityanath said at an election rally in Dhanbad in the state.

Trends from the first phase of voting were in the BJP's favour and the saffron party would form its government with an absolute majority, he added.

“Jharkhand has decided to oust the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD),” Adityanath stated.

Further, the firebrand BJP leader alleged that the Congress and RJD had “opposed” the state's formation.

Jharkhand came into existence on November 15, 2000, when it was carved from neighbouring Bihar.

“When Jharkhand was being developed, I was a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur. They (Congress and RJD) were opposing Jharkhand. Now, along with the JMM, they are trying to mislead the people,” he said.

Adityanath also urged people to stop “infiltration” by refugees from Bangladesh and the Rohingyas of Myanmar. The BJP has made “infiltration” a central theme of its poll campaign in Jharkhand.

“The Congress, RJD and JMM are here to loot you. They are letting Bangladeshis and Rohingyas indulge in ‘land jihad’, he said.