Bollywood's festival bonanza: All the films lined up for big days in 2025 and 2026

Sky Force

The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, is slated to release around Republic Day next year. Akshay announced the war film on October 2, 2023. The film is expected to open on January 24, 2025. The film will reportedly depict India's first and deadliest airstrike.

Deva

Next year, Valentine’s Day will be action-packed with Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva releasing on the big screen. The film is helmed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews. Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case.

C. Sankaran Nair biopic

Akshay Kumar's film narrates thelife story of Indian lawyer and statesman C Sankaran Nair. It is set for release on March 14, 2025, which coincides with Holi festival. The film also features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. It is reported that the film is set in the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and focuses on the story of the barrister who challenged the British Empire to acknowledge the incident that took place in the pre-Independence era.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to reunite for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is slated to release on Good Friday next year (April 18). Backed by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions, the film features Janhvi as Tulsi Kumari and Varun as Sunny Sanskari. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Sikandar

Salman Khan’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by A R Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. It is believed that Salman will be seen in a new look in the project.

War 2

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War is slated to be released on August 14 next year, just a day before Independence Day. The Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the adventure film. War 2 is the sixth movie in the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

Thama

Thama, a new entry in Maddock's horror-comedy universe, will be released on Diwali next year. The "bloody love story” will introduce Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the storyline. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reportedly star as the antagonist, a violent character from the past who is looking to take revenge in the present time.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Varun Dhawan is teaming up with his director father David Dhawan for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is being described as a “commercial entertainer”. No information is out about the female lead. The film has reportedly gone on floors with a schedule in Mumbai, with the makers aiming for a theatrical release on Gandhi Jayanti next year.

Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Alpha will be a Christmas treat for the fans. The film will be released in theatres on December 25, 2025. It is the seventh film from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe and marks the first female-led film in the spy universe. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, and also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Border 2

Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. It will be headlined by Sunny Deol, and is slated to be released around Republic Day in 2026. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. It is directed by Anurag Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar-starring Kesari in 2019.

Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated epic, Love & War, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film's release has been postponed from Christmas 2025 to March 20, 2026, which is around the festival of Eid. Storyline of the project is under wraps at the moment.

Ramayana Part 1

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated magnum opus Ramayana Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in Ramayana. Yash has confirmed that he will be playing Ravana in the film. Lara Dutta will essay the role of Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol that of Hanuman and Sheeba Chaddha will be seen as Manthara.

Mahavatar

In Mahavatar, Vicky Kaushal will be seen as Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The mythological film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and backed by producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Mahavatar will be released in theatres on Christmas 2026. In the film, Vicky will be seen with long hair and a beard.