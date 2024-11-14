MHA imposes AFSPA in areas under 6 police stations in Manipur after security review

IMPHAL: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday declared areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations in Manipur as “disturbed areas”, bringing these areas also under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA, 1958. Areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations were previously excluded from AFSPA. Manipur police commandos stand guard along the Imphal-Moirang road amid militant activity in Ningthoukhong town at Bishnupur district (AFP)

The move comes a day after the home ministry rushed 20 additional paramilitary companies, or nearly 2,500 personnel, to Manipur against the backdrop of fresh attacks on civilians and renewed gunfights between forces and militants, underscoring the simmering tensions in a state where over 230 people have died in clashes that started roughly 18 months ago.

A home ministry notification on Thursday said six of the 19 police stations excluded previously were being covered under AFSPA following a review of the security situation in Manipur.

“It is noted that situation continues to remain volatile amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and intermittent firing in violence-prone areas continues in the fringe areas of Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal EastKangpokpi-Imphal West and Jiribam districts with several instances of active participation of insurgent groups in heinous acts of violence,” the order issued by Piyush Goyal, additional secretary at MHA, said.

The order added that AFSPA was being reimposed in the areas under the police stations of Sekmai and Lamshang in Imphal West district; Lamlai in Imphal East; Jiribam in Jiribam district; Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district; and Moirang in Bishnupur district.

The order will remain in force till March 31, 2025.

AFSPA gives special powers to armed forces personnel in areas classified as “disturbed areas” to search, arrest etc to maintain law and order in such areas.

It has been in effect in Manipur since the early eighties. However, in 2004, provisions of AFSPA were lifted from the Imphal municipality area covering seven assembly segments. Subsequently, in April 2022, AFSPA was revoked from areas under 15 police stations across six districts. The disturbed area notification was rescinded from four additional police stations from April 1, 2023.