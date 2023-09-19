Evening briefing: Amit Shah counters Lok Sabha LoP, UK reacts to India-Canada ties, and all the latest news

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday interrupted Lok Sabha LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's speech in the house, saying he had made two factually incorrect statements in Parliament while discussing the Women reservation bill and asked the latter to withdraw his statements or produce evidence and present them in the parliament. Chowdhury said the women’s reservation bill which was introduced by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was still pending in the Lower House. To this, Shah immediately intervened saying that the bill was never passed. Dig Deeper

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha during the Special Session at the new building of Parliament. (ANI)

United Kingdom's prime minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson has said that Britain will continue its trade talks with India despite allegations from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. "Work on the trade negotiations will continue as before. The Canadian authorities will now conduct their work and I'm not going to preempt them," the spokesperson told reporters.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), has called for a reservation for the quota within the quota' for the 'PDA' i.e. Pichada, Dalits, Alpsankhayak -- women from Backward, Dalits, and minority communities in the Women reservation bill

38TB of Microsoft data 'accidentally exposed' by AI researchers on company's GitHub page, claims Report

Smriti Irani on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress party over the women's reservation bill saying that the Gandhi family only favours empowering the women of their family.

Poor people are more prone to detention, says Supreme Court's justice SK Kaul

China-US shared 'profound friendship': Xi Jinping calls for peaceful co-existence

Here's a list of top 10 countries for best quality of life

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the quintessential Bollywood actress who rules hearts with her style. She has proved her mettle with various experimental roles that she indeed is a beauty with ample talent. She is not just a mannequin adding glamour to a film, but she also has the acting skills to embelish any project that she becomes a part of. Here are Khan's 5 most unconventional roles

A customer at a restaurant in Italy was shocked when he was charged 15 euros (over ₹1,300) for having a birthday cake cut and served to nine of his guests. As the restaurant did not provide desserts, the group brought their own cake for the occasion. Much to their surprise, they discovered an additional charge on their bill for the cake-cutting service.

Depression is a mood disorder where a person has the persistent feeling of sadness or low mood. It can happen due to a variety of reasons. But people in depression slowly lose interest in everything and find everything meaningless. Speaking of gentle ways of healing depression, Therapist Andrea Evgeniou wrote, "Brightening someone's day with a heartfelt compliment, challenging depression with opposite actions, collecting moments that make your heart smile, embracing lifelong learning, and crafting a feel-good playlist".

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.