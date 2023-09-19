Pizza shop in Italy charges over 1,300 for cutting a birthday cake because…

A customer at a restaurant in Italy was shocked when he was charged 15 euros (over ₹1,300) for having a birthday cake cut and served to nine of his guests. The incident took place in a Pizzeria outlet in Pino Torinese, Italy, where Fabio Bregolato was having a birthday party with his loved ones. The man expressed that he informed the outlet in advance and had been given the go-ahead to bring his own cake. (Representational Image: Unsplash/ Annie Spratt)

As the restaurant did not provide desserts, the group brought their own cake for the occasion. Much to their surprise, they discovered an additional charge on their bill for the cake-cutting service.

“There were 10 of us, excellent pizza, and the service was well done, but… EUR 15 to cut a cake we brought ourselves was quite a style faux pas,” Bregolato posted this with a picture of the bill, New York Post quoted CEN.

The bill shows the items the table ordered and their charges against them, with the fee for cutting the cake listed at the bottom, the outlet further reported.

Bregolato mentioned that in his four decades of dining out, he had never come across a restaurant that charged an additional fee for cutting a cake. He claimed to have informed the outlet in advance and had been given the go-ahead to bring his own cake. “The pizzeria couldn’t make a dessert, but they said we could bring our own cake from outside,” he explained.

How did the restaurant respond?

The restaurant defended its cake-cutting charge, claiming it was a service and, therefore, came with a cost. They added that they had noted the charge on the receipt and paid taxes on it, reported New York Post.

The outlet’s representative refuted Bregolato’s claim of informing them about the externally sourced food and highlighted the risks associated with serving items they did not prepare. The outlet specialises in catering to individuals with celiac disease and food intolerances.

“When he arrived, he showed us the cake and said, ‘Will you take care of it?’ Nothing else. We are not obliged to provide this service, especially because we risk serving something we didn’t make ourselves,” the representative added.

The outlet also noted that the cake was small and that the waitress had to spend extra effort cutting and plating it to serve the table of 10.

The representative continued: “In short, between cutting, arranging, and serving at the table, she spent 25 minutes, during which I couldn’t have her do anything else.”

