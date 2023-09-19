News / India News / Rishi Sunak to halt trade talks with India amid Canada's allegations? UK says…

Reuters |
Sep 19, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Sunak's spokesperson reiterated that Britain was in touch with Canada about the "serious allegations" but it would not have a bearing on trade talks with India.

Britain will continue trade talks with India despite allegations from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(AP)
The spokesperson reiterated that Britain was in touch with Canada about the "serious allegations" but said it would not have a bearing on trade talks with India.

Also read: India read the riot act to the Canadian NSA during the G-20 summit

"Work on the trade negotiations will continue as before. The Canadian authorities will now conduct their work and I'm not going to preempt them," the spokesperson told reporters.

“When we have concerns about countries we are negotiating trade deals with, we will raise them directly with the government concerned. But with regards to the current negotiations with India, these are negotiations about a trade deal, and we're not looking to conflate them with other issues.”

Tuesday, September 19, 2023
