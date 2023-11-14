Evening briefing: Anurag Thakur's ‘Bhupay Karo' dig at Baghel, BJP slams Bihar minister on tractor incident; latest news

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday criticised Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app scam in which the Enforcement Directorate has linked the Congress leader. Thakur said that if people involved in the Delhi Liquor Scam “couldn't escape”, nobody involved in the Mahadev App would be able to escape either. Catch the full coverage of Chhattisgarh elections. “After the Mahadev app scam, Chhattisgarh CM is hiding his face. If the people involved in Delhi's liquor policy scam were not able to escape, here too, no one would be able to escape,” Thakur said during a press conference in Raipur, according to ANI. He added: “'Paisa Kamao...Bhupay karo' this continued for 5 years. Betting continued and the chief minister's office continued protecting the accused. ₹508 crore were collected from the Mahadev App. Now there will be neither Congress government nor corruption.”Dig Deeper

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (ANI)

A controversy has erupted after a minister in Bihar government dismissed the incident of a police sub-inspector being mowed down by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand in Jamui district. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the minister, calling him 'shameless'. "Is this a new incident? Is this the first time this has happened? Doesn't this happen in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh? This incident is a crime... Such incidents occur from time to time and criminals are given befitting replies... The government will do an investigation against this strictly", Bihar minister Chandra Shekhar was quoted by reporters as saying in Vaishali.

Supreme Court holds airlines liable for delay in delivering goods in1996 case.

PM Narendra Modi to disburse 15th PM-KISAN tranche in Jharkhand.

Omar Abdullah accuses Congress government of targeting Muslims with Karnataka exam order.

'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's veiled jab at Rahul Gandhi over 'Made in China' remark.

Clothes, temporary toilet: Israel 'proves' Hamas held hostages at Gaza hospital.

Iran deports more than 21,400 Afghan migrants to Afghanistan: Report.

Vladimir Putin does not want media coverage ahead of presidential elections as…

Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Archies. Over the past few months, the filmmaker has addressed the nepotism debate surrounding the Netflix film. In a new interview with Film Companion, Zoya was once again asked about why she chose to cast star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in the film. Zoya said she was under 'no pressure to cast anyone'. Saying she could have 'cast anybody', but went with who she thought worked best for The Archies, Zoya Akhtar said, "What I find fascinating is there were seven kids on that (The Archies) poster. Netflix and Tiger Baby Productions put seven kids on that poster, and the media only spoke about three (Suhana Khan, Agastya, and Khushi). And then turns around and tells us about nepotism…"

In a world where we encounter stresses and challenges daily, maintaining a sound state of mind can be a daunting task hence, it is important to make conscious efforts to take care of our mental well-being amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life. There is a need to choose a holistic approach to health, encompassing both physical and mental aspects as the two go hand in hand for a happier and healthier life. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nutritionist Nupuur Patil, talked about why moving the body is important and said, "Physical activity has more to do than just helping you look fit; it also improves your mental health. Regular exercise releases endorphins, the body's natural mood elevators, and reduces stress hormones. Activities like jogging, swimming, or cycling increase blood flow to the brain and promote the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin, which enhances mood."

You're worried! We know. You're in fear. Scared that the 10-year-long wait for an ICC title might go up in flames again. Afraid that the dreaded past of the last two World Cups will return to haunt Team India tomorrow against New Zealand in the semifinal. Tensed that the World Cup trophy might slip out of reach despite reaching so close. Doubtful if India will get one past their bogey team in another ICC knockout game! You're worried; we get it. It's the same narrative everywhere – social gatherings, X and WhatsApp groups. Influencers are squeezing their creative juices; memers working overtime on Instagram. India up against their chief tormentor. It's make or break. We get it! But what if we tell you… don't. Fear not the prospect of an Indian defeat, the lingering possibility of a batting collapse, the anxiety surrounding the law of averages, or the nagging doubt about whether the formidable bowling attack might endure an off day.

