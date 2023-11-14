Zoya Akhtar on controversy around The Archies casting: 'There are seven kids on poster and media only spoke about three'

Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Archies. Over the past few months, the filmmaker has addressed the nepotism debate surrounding the Netflix film. In a new interview with Film Companion, Zoya was once again asked about why she chose to cast star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in the film. Zoya said she was under 'no pressure to cast anyone'. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan laud The Archies trailer The screen adaptation of The Archies comics is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Zoya Akhtar slams media for selective reporting

Saying she could have 'cast anybody', but went with who she thought worked best for The Archies, Zoya Akhtar said, "What I find fascinating is there were seven kids on that (The Archies) poster. Netflix and Tiger Baby Productions put seven kids on that poster, and the media only spoke about three (Suhana Khan, Agastya, and Khushi). And then turns around and tells us about nepotism. Actually, you're the one not giving the other four attention. You robbed their moment and it's heartbreaking to see. Who are you talking to? To us? We've put seven kids out there. You've just ignored four. And you took away their moment. So sorry. Your problem.”

Reema Kagti also chimed in, saying, “I have had a lot of people come up to me and say 'You have cast these three star kids'. But I say 'There were seven kids on the trailer. Do you know the other four’s names? Did you bother to look at them?’ Because we are actually very excited about them. What happened actually was quite sad for the other four, and for the three (Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi).”

About The Archies

The Archies is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It marks the Bollywood debut of most of its lead actors, including Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The Archies is a teen-musical film based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. The film, which is scheduled to be released on December 7 this year, also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

