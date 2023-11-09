Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan laud Suhana Khan's The Archies: ‘Contemporary subject with timeless characters’

Shah Rukh on The Archies

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shah Rukh posted the trailer of the upcoming film. He captioned the post, "A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable-like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment."

He also added, "All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!" Reacting to the post, Suhana commented, "(Kissing face emoji) love you (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis)." Mihir Ahuja replied, "Love youuu @iamsrk." Vedang Raina posted red heart emojis.

Gauri on The Archies

Gauri Khan also shared the trailer on her Instagram. She wrote, "Such a beautiful world… fun characters with a very touching tale to tell. Thank u Zoya… and all the best to #TheArchies family." Reacting to the post, Suhana posted pink heart emojis.

About The Archies

On Thursday, Netflix India released the trailer of The Archies, the live-action musical based on the characters of the popular American comics of the same name. The film's trailer transports the audience to the whimsical world of the 1960s in the fictional town of Riverdale, India, according to the makers.

The trailer introduces seven characters -- Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda) -- from the beloved Archie comics.

The Archies, the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic, is written by Reema Kagti, Zoya and Ayesha Devitre. Produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics, the film will start streaming on Netflix from December 7.

