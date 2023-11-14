Omar Abdullah accuses Congress government of targeting Muslims with Karnataka exam order

Baramulla: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has criticised the Congress government in Karnataka for the state's exam authority's decision to ban any kind of head cover inside the exam hall for the upcoming recruitment exams, claiming the order was specifically released to target Muslims. He said it was a matter of disappointment that it was the Congress which had taken such a decision, not the BJP. Baramulla: Former J & K Chief Minister and National Conference vice-President Omar Abdullah addresses a party workers rally, at Kunzar area of Gulmarg constituency in Baramulla district. (PTI)

"It is a matter of disappointment. Why would the government intervene in wearing what and what not? Specific orders are released that target Muslims. When it used to happen in Karnataka earlier, it didn't surprise us since it was the BJP government in rule at that time. It's disappointing that such orders are being released in the Congress rule...I would appeal to senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to rethink the order released in Karnataka," he told ANI.

The Karnataka Examination Authority on Tuesday banned any kind of head cover inside the examination halls during the upcoming recruitment exams of various boards and corporations in the state. It also banned any kind of electronic gadgets.

Omar Abdullah's party is a part of the INDIA alliance -- a bloc of 28 parties against the BJP.

On November 6, a woman appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination was asked to remove her mangalsutra before entering the exam hall. After the incident triggered an uproar, with Hindutva activists launching a protest, the authority allowed women to wear the sacred marriage threat and toe rings inside the examination hall.

The recruitment exams will be held across the state on November 18 and 19.

The state government has reportedly banned all head covers amid complaints of usage of Bluetooth devices by students.

Wearing Hijab inside educational institutions has become a huge political issue in Karnataka since January 2022, when the administration of the Government PU College in Udupi barred six girls with hijab from entering the premises.

