Evening briefing: BJP leader booked over Pak flag row, Iran's warning to Israel; and all the latest news

The Karnataka Police filed an FIR against BJP worker Shakunthala Nataraj for sharing an allegedly distorted photo of Kochi's Lulu Mall claiming that the mall authorities displayed a bigger Pakistan flag and all the other flags including India's were smaller. While the BJP leader tagged Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar and suggested that this happened in Bengaluru Lulu Mall, the misleading photo was from Kerala's Lulu Mall. The photograph showing a bigger Pakistan flag was shared by many social media users, while fact-checking reports claimed that all the flags were of the same size but the photo was taken from an angle that the Pakistan flag looked bigger than the rest. Dig deeper Lulu Mall Kochi was at the centre of a controversy after it was alleged that the Pakistan flag they put up was bigger than the Indian flag. (X)

Iran’s foreign minister called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle. It would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake", Hossein Amirabdollahian said. Tel Aviv considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat. Israel estimates that the group has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles that can hit anywhere in Israel. Dig deeper

Could Israel-Hamas conflict impact India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor? Dig deeper

Delhi LG writes to Punjab, Haryana CMs over stubble burning, pollution in Capital Dig deeper

IMD warns of heavy rain, snowfall in J-K, Ladakh, Himachal; issues ‘orange’ alert Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi's 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' jab at KCR's party over Telangana student's suicide Dig deeper

Palestine supporters march in London against Israel: ‘No one is okay’ Dig deeper

Video: Red paint thrown over BBC’s London headquarters Dig deeper

The Indian bowlers put up a strong show against Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat, following which the latter got off to a decent start. Despite the start, the Pakistan innings collapsed midway and they could only manage 191/10 on the board. Dig deeper

Our fears, anxieties and emotions often take the form of dreams when we are asleep. This magical journey undertaken every night can familiarise us with our deepest emotions. There are certain common themes that we all see in our dreams like being chased, flying, falling, teeth falling out, missing bus, giving examination among others. In case of recurring nightmares, there are often stressful or traumatic feelings that are finding their release. Dig deeper

