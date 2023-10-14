News / World News / Video: Red paint thrown over BBC’s London headquarters

Video: Red paint thrown over BBC’s London headquarters

ByMallika Soni
Oct 14, 2023 03:20 PM IST

BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire shared footage of the vandalised Langham Street office.

Red paint was thrown over BBC’s London headquarters ahead of a pro-Palestinian march expected to see a turn out of 50,000 people. The motive remained unclear as BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire shared footage of the vandalised Langham Street office.

“Just arrived at work. This is the front entrance to BBC this morning,” the journalist wrote posting a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Broadcaster and radio DJ Edward Adoo also shared pictures of the paint-covered offices saying, “Just got to the BBC the main entrance is blocked someone sprayed red paint at the entrance.”

The BBC has come under fire in the last week after refusing to brand Hamas ‘terrorists’ following Israel attack. This comes as protests are scheduled in London and other cities across the UK in which thousands of people are expected to march in solidarity with Palestine and demand Israel that ends its occupation of Palestinian land amid the ongoing conflict. The protesters will start at Portland Place and march through London before finishing in Whitehall.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

