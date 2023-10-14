News / World News / Hezbollah could cause ‘huge earthquake’ for Israel, Iran's warning to Netanyahu

Hezbollah could cause ‘huge earthquake’ for Israel, Iran's warning to Netanyahu

ByMallika Soni
Oct 14, 2023 04:10 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration, Iran's foreign minister said.

Iran’s foreign minister called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle. It would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake", Hossein Amirabdollahian said. Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible, he said as Tel Aviv considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat.

Israel-Hamas War: A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes fire amid the rubble of a house after it was hit by Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.(Reuters)
Israel estimates that the group has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles that can hit anywhere in Israel. It also has thousands of fighters who participated in Syria’s 12-year conflict. Following

This comes as the Israeli military said an Israeli drone strike along the border with Lebanon killed a “cell” that was trying to infiltrate into Israel. Hezbollah said its fighters fired several rockets at four Israel positions along the border.

Hossein Amirabdollahian said that he met Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who briefed him on the group’s conditions in Lebanon.

Video: Red paint thrown over BBC’s London headquarters

“I know about the scenarios that Hezbollah has put in place. Any step the resistance (Hezbollah) will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity," he said, adding, “I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it's too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in few hours.”

Iranian foreign minister said that he will be contacting UN officials in the Middle East because “there is still an opportunity to work on an initiative (to end the war) but it might be too late tomorrow.”

On Hezbollah, US president Joe Biden warned earlier that other players in the Middle East should not join the conflict as he ordered American warships to be sent to the region vowing full support for Israel.

