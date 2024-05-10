Evening briefing: China’s new envoy arrives in Delhi; TMC to move ECI against NCW chief, and more

Xu Feihong, China's new ambassador to India, arrived in New Delhi after an 18-month vacancy in the position. In his remarks to CGTN, Xu pledged to deepen understanding and friendship between India and China and restore cooperation across various fields. His appointment follows a period of strained relations, exacerbated by the Ladakh standoff. He highlighted shared interests in global challenges and expressed optimism for enhanced communication and coordination. Xu's appointment signifies efforts to recalibrate China-India relations amidst regional dynamics. Dig deeper Xu Feihong noted that it was a “great honour” to be appointed by President Xi Jinping as China’s envoy to India, and said the two countries are “important neighbours” (X/China_Amb_India)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) plans to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) following the sting video on Sandeshkhali that surfaced on May 4. While the NCW urged action against TMC workers for threatening women, the TMC accuses the BJP of orchestrating the controversy. Sandeshkhali has been embroiled in allegations of sexual assault involving TMC members, leading to arrests and investigations, with political rhetoric intensifying ahead of elections. Dig deeper

Protest in Tripura over fuel crisis; CM writes to Centre Dig deeper

‘Victory of truth, democracy’: AAP, INDIA bloc leaders hail Kejriwal's interim bail granted by SC Dig deeper

YSRCP fan will be switched off on May 13, double engine govt will win: Pawan Kalyan Dig deeper

Congress apologist for Pakistan: BJP slams Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks Dig deeper

Hillary Clinton accuses campus protestors of being ignorant of Mideast and US history: ‘Propaganda is not education’ Dig deeper

US spices body offers clarity as ban on Indian products sparks concerns Dig deeper

The Lucknow Super Giants suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. LSG skipper KL Rahul expressed his despair following the loss, while team owner Sanjeev Goenka criticized Rahul publicly for the team's subpar performance. However, Goenka faced backlash for his behavior from fans who deemed it inappropriate to publicly scold Rahul. Meanwhile, LSG's social media activity dwindled after the defeat, with only one message promising a comeback. In a show of support, Naveen-Ul-Haq, a right-hand bowler for the Super Giants, posted a heartwarming picture with Rahul on Instagram, indicating solidarity amidst the controversy. Dig deeper

