Evening briefing: Congress's 'camerajeevi' jibe at PM Modi; Uddhav's 'secret' lift meet with Fadnavis and more
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting more screen presence than leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during President Droupadi Murmu's address to joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. "Who was shown how many times in the 51-minute President's address? Leader of the House Narendra Modi: 73 times, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi: 6 times, Government: 108 times, Opposition: 18 times. Sansad TV is for showing the proceedings of the House, not for the narcissism of camerajeevi," Ramesh posted on X. Dig deeper.
More from the Parliament: India has strengthened its relations with neighbouring countries: President Murmu
‘Direct attack on Constitution’: President invokes Emergency in Parliament
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray bumped into each other at the lift of the Vidhan Sabha and had a brief conversation, sending ripples in the state's political affairs. While the “unexpected" conversation between the two leaders sparked speculations of the parties realigning, Thackeray dismissed it as a casual conversation. Dig deeper.
Latest News
NEET row: CBI makes first arrests in paper leak case from Patna; two arrested accused gave answer keys to students
Can't ‘Jai Samvidhaan’ be chanted in Parliament? asks Priyanka Gandhi
India News
‘Upgrade or leave’: SC tells Bihar teachers opposing quality test
‘Emergency reference a travesty of Parliamentary traditions’: Congress to Birla
Global Matters
North Korea claims new multiwarhead tested, South Korea calls its a cover up of failed launch
Russia sent 10,000 naturalised citizens to fight in Ukraine: Top official
Sports Goings
Still waters run deep. What all has changed since India last met England in an ICC T20 World Cup semi-final? If you ask skipper Rohit Sharma, nothing much. Rahul Dravid is 'still' coaching India. Hardik Pandya is still considered as Rohit's ideal successor. The Men In Blue are still a force to reckon with in the shortest format. Unbeaten and tipped to be the new invincibles, Rohit's India still holds sway over England in another T20 World Cup semi-finals. Right? Dig deeper.
Entertainment Focus
Kalki 2898 AD review: Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD is everything you expect it to be. There are flying vehicles, sophisticated weapons, an evil overlord, a selfish but ultimately kind-hearted hero, a damsel-in-distress and a seemingly indestructible protector. This proves to be the film’s boon and bane, both. Dig deeper.
