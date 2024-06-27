Evening briefing: Congress's 'camerajeevi' jibe at PM Modi; Uddhav's 'secret' lift meet with Fadnavis and more

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting more screen presence than leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during President Droupadi Murmu's address to joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. "Who was shown how many times in the 51-minute President's address? Leader of the House Narendra Modi: 73 times, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi: 6 times, Government: 108 times, Opposition: 18 times. Sansad TV is for showing the proceedings of the House, not for the narcissism of camerajeevi," Ramesh posted on X. Dig deeper. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures upon his arrival at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on June 24, 2024. (PTI)

More from the Parliament: India has strengthened its relations with neighbouring countries: President Murmu

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray bumped into each other at the lift of the Vidhan Sabha and had a brief conversation, sending ripples in the state's political affairs. While the “unexpected" conversation between the two leaders sparked speculations of the parties realigning, Thackeray dismissed it as a casual conversation. Dig deeper.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Still waters run deep. What all has changed since India last met England in an ICC T20 World Cup semi-final? If you ask skipper Rohit Sharma, nothing much. Rahul Dravid is 'still' coaching India. Hardik Pandya is still considered as Rohit's ideal successor. The Men In Blue are still a force to reckon with in the shortest format. Unbeaten and tipped to be the new invincibles, Rohit's India still holds sway over England in another T20 World Cup semi-finals. Right? Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Kalki 2898 AD review: Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD is everything you expect it to be. There are flying vehicles, sophisticated weapons, an evil overlord, a selfish but ultimately kind-hearted hero, a damsel-in-distress and a seemingly indestructible protector. This proves to be the film’s boon and bane, both. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.