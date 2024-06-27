‘PM Modi shown 73 times, LoP Rahul Gandhi 6 times during President Murmu's address to Parliament': Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting more screen presence than leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during President Droupadi Murmu's address to joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.



"Who was shown how many times in the 51-minute President's address? President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House complex before her address to the joint sitting of of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi.(PTI)

• Leader of the House Narendra Modi: 73 times

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

• Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi: 6 times

• Government: 108 times

• Opposition: 18 times

Sansad TV is for showing the proceedings of the House, not for the narcissism of camerajeevi," Ramesh posted on X.



President Droupadi Murmu addressed both Houses of Parliament for the first time after the constitution of 18th Lok Sabha. Slamming the 1975 Emergency imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, the President called it the "biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack" on the Constitution.

“My government does not consider the Constitution of India as just a medium of governance; rather we are making efforts to ensure that our Constitution becomes a part of public consciousness,” the President said.



ALSO READ: ‘Emergency reference a travesty of Parliamentary traditions’: Congress to Birla



Responding to the President's address, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on X,"Listening to the President's address written by the Modi Govt, it seemed as if Modi ji is in a perpetual state of denial! The mandate was against him, because the people of the country rejected his slogan of "400 plus" and kept the BJP away from the figure of 272."

“Modi ji is unable to accept this, that is why he is pretending that nothing has changed, but the truth is that the people of the country had asked for change,” he added.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar said,"They just made a few changes to old speeches. There was nothing new in the President's address to Parliament today. Several elections have been held since Emergency in which the BJP was defeated. They have nothing new to say."