Evening briefing: Crowdstrike CEO's ‘sorry’ over Microsoft outage; Puja Khedkar on UPSC filing case against her, & more

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said that the global IT outage was caused by a single faulty content update. Apologizing for the tech glitch that resulted in major disruptions at banks, stock markets, supermarkets, airports and different sectors across the globe, he said, “We're deeply sorry.” Crowdstrike is a cybersecurity service designed to stop internet breaches or hacks for the world's biggest companies. Dig deeper Microsoft outage LIVE updates: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, February 9, 2024.

Controversial trainee Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar on Friday said “judiciary will take it course”, after the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) filed a case against her. "Judiciary will take it's course; whatever it is there, I will reply to that," she was quoted by PTI as saying. Dig deeper

Latest News

‘Mungerilal…’, says Keshav Maurya in counter to Akhilesh Yadav's ‘monsoon offer’ jibe. Dig deeper

Chirag Paswan reveals why late father Ram Vilas Paswan left UPA in 2014. Dig deeper

India News

After Nitish's JD(U), Chirag Paswan opposes Kanwar Yatra rules for UP eateries. Dig deeper

‘On what basis?’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticises party's Karnataka govt over jobs reservation bill. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Russia convicts US reporter Evan Gershkovich of espionage after trial widely seen as 'politically motivated.' Dig deeper

Our entire childhood was a lie: Hello Kitty is NOT a cat! Bubble bursts again ahead of icon's golden anniversary. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday picked the squad for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which begins on July 27, thus marking the start of Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the new head coach of the team. The most notable selection decision made for the tour was naming Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I captain in place of Hardik Pandya, who seemed primed for the leadership role after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format last month. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebrations last week were the talk of the town. From extravagant designer outfits to a star-studded baraat and live performances from noted singers — the wedding had it all. Now, an Instagram user named Shaid SK has taken the Ambani wedding and put their own spin to it with the help of AI. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.)