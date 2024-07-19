‘On what basis?’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticises party's Karnataka govt over jobs reservation bill

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday questioned the rationale behind the party's Karnataka state government bringing the controversial jobs reservation bill, calling the proposed and now-withheld policy ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘unwise.’ Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/PTI)

“I don't know what Karnataka thought of it, on what basis?” Tharoor told reporters, reacting to their questions on the issue.

The ex-Union minister, the Lok Sabha member from the Thiruvananthapuram seat in his native Kerala state, also cautioned the Congress government of Karnataka that if such a law were implemented, companies could move their businesses to neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“That (the bill) was not a wise decision. If every state brings such a law, it would be unconstitutional. The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to live, work, and travel freely in any part of the country,” he said.

Tharoor also reminded Karnataka how the Punjab and Haryana High Court struck down a similar bill when the BJP-JJP government in Haryana tried to introduce it.

On Tuesday, the cabinet led by chief minister Siddaramaiah cleared the 'Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024.' Under the policy, a private firm operating in the southern state must employ only Kannadigas in 50% of all management jobs in the company, and 70% non-management jobs must be reserved for the locals.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is home to several start-ups and tech firms.

The proposed legislation was put on hold amid opposition from industry bodies and business leaders, who, like Tharoor, called the bill ‘unconstitutional’ and warned that companies could exit the state.

According to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, a ‘comprehensive discussion’ will be held in the next cabinet meeting to make a ‘final decision’ on the legislation.

