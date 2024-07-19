Opposition slams Karnataka government over withheld reservation bill for Kannadigas

The opposition in Karnataka slammed the government on Thursday, demanding clarification from the Siddaramaiah-led administration on the future of the State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, which mandates reservation for Kannadigas in private companies. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks in the Assembly during ongoing Monsoon session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

On Tuesday, the state’s cabinet approved a bill that reserves 50% of all management jobs and 70% of all non-management ones in private companies for locals, giving companies up to three years to meet the quota. Despite assurances from the state’s ITBT minister, Priyank Kharge, that the industry would be consulted, the announcement’s abruptness has raised concerns.

A day later, after facing severe backlash, the government put the Bill on hold to hold further discussions on the matter.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra attacked the government’s approach, saying, “I don’t think Chief minister Siddaramaiah is serious about protecting the interests of Kannadigas. There have been so many scams, they are using diversionary tactics.” He urged the government to ensure transparency and include all stakeholders in the decision-making process. “This confusion shows that the CM is not serious. I urge the CM to take everybody into confidence and bring back the bill,” he added.

The Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, also raised concerns in the legislative assembly, questioning the government’s inconsistent stance. “You have posted that there will be 100% reservation in (C and D classes) and you have posted that the decision was taken in the cabinet. Then you backtracked on the decision. This is a Tughlaq durbar (dictatorial decision). Please send a clarification for the Kannadigas of the state,” he demanded.

In response, Siddaramaiah denied the allegations of dictatorial decision-making. He said, “This is not a Tughlaq durbar and this is still a Siddaramaiah government. In the cabinet meeting, only a partial discussion took place. We couldn’t take a comprehensive decision. By then, it appeared in the media. So, I have said that there should be a proper discussion on the matter and we will take a decision. This has caused some confusion, which will be resolved in the next cabinet meeting,” he explained.

The proposed bill, mandates 50% reservation for total candidates (Kannadigas) in managerial roles and 70% in non-managerial positions within the private sector. Additionally, it proposes a 100% quota for Kannadigas in Group C and D jobs.

In defence of the bill, Karnataka large and medium industries minister MB Patil said that he and three other ministers will discuss the draft bill with Siddaramaiah before finalising it. The team, comprising the law minister HK Patil, ITBT minister Priyank Kharge, labour minister Santosh Lad, and MB Patil, aims to address the issue thoroughly.

While no date has been set for the meeting, Kharge indicated that the matter would be discussed in the cabinet meeting on Monday.

Industry bodies have expressed their surprise and disappointment over the lack of consultation. Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), criticized the absence of dialogue with key industry stakeholders.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), representing India’s technology sector, voiced serious concerns. The association warned that the bill could lead to a shortage of local skilled talent, forcing companies to relocate and potentially deterring global firms from operating in Karnataka, thereby stifling startup growth.

“The technology sector has been crucial to Karnataka’s economic and social development, with Bengaluru known globally as India’s Silicon Valley. It’s deeply disturbing to see this kind of bill which will not only hamper the growth of the industry, impact jobs and the global brand for the state,” Nasscom said in a statement.